Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has come out and clarified that the party or Rahul Gandhi have never used the services of Cambridge Analytica. Lashing out at the BJP, he said that the party factory of fake news has produced one more fake news today. Earlier, Union Law Minister had accused the grand old party of roping in the services of Cambridge Analytica for running its election campaign for 2019 general election

Following allegations of links with disgraced firm Cambridge Analytica, Congress has come out and issued a clarification that it has never taken services of the company

Following allegations of links with disgraced firm Cambridge Analytica, Congress has come out and issued a clarification that it has never taken services of the company. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala added that it was fake agenda and lie being dished out by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. “BJP’s factory of fake news has produced one more fake product today. It appears fake statements, fake press conferences & fake agendas have become an everyday character of BJP and its ‘Lawless’ Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad,” Mr Surjewala said.

Earlier in the day. BJP had alleged that the Congress party had an association with London-based Cambridge Analytica, which is infamous for allegedly helping US President Donald Trump back in the year 2016 by harvesting personal data on Facebook users. He questioned the grand old party and said if the party will rely upon data manipulation to win the elections. “What is the role of Cambridge Analytica in social media profile of Rahul Gandhi?” he questioned.

ALSO READ: Another jolt to BJP from south as TN CM Palaniswami hints at no alliance or support to party

Mr Prasad accused the Congress party of roping in the services of Cambridge Analytica for running its election campaign for 2019 general elections while quoting a report from Economic Times. “According to media reports, Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix has met several opposition leaders to design electoral strategy for the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in the next Lok Sabha elections. The company has made a presentation to the Congress in which it detailed the strategy to target voters online,” the report had pointed out. Cambridge Analytica is currently at the centre of a fresh storm as reports have shown that the company has access to personal data of Facebook users.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh police rescue 2 minors who were raped for 15 days; 7 arrested, 2 absconding

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App