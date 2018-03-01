The arrest of Karti Chidambaram has got the political parties at the loggerheads as Congress has attacked the BJP accusing it of diverting attention from PNB fraud case. The Congress has further made its intentions clear that it is going raise a flurry of questions at the ruling BJP party in the upcoming Parliament session.

Congress has raised the political temperature ahead of the second half of the monsoon session of Parliament by launching a scathing at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the wake of Karti Chidambaram’s arrest. The opposition has accused the ruling government of diverting the attention from Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case by pushing INX media money laundering case into the limelight. Congress said it is a “political witch hunt, vendetta and malicious intent” by Narendra Modi-led party.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that scams worth Rs 31,691 crore have been exposed in the past 10 days but BJP has done nothing about it, rather it is trying too hard to shift focus from the billion-dollar frauds. Surjewala further directed a dig at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for employing wrongful means and acting as a puppet of the Centre. “CBI interrogated Karti Chidambaram twice in August 2017 and he cooperated fully. Yet out of the blue, the arrest has been made. Political persecution of P Chidambaram and the arrest of his son by a puppet CBI acting to serve the agenda of its political masters, is nothing but a cog in this wheel,” said Surjewala.

ALSO READ: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi introduces new bill to address the issue of illegal brothels

“Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have fled the country, duping 30 banks of Rs 22,606 crore and common people of an estimated Rs 5,000 crore through Ponzi money for gold schemes. Modi government’s mask of corruption crusader lies in shambles with successive scams getting uncovered over last 45 months and zero action against fraudsters,” added Congress spokesperson. The Congress has further made its intentions clear that it is going raise a flurry of questions at the ruling BJP party in the upcoming Parliament session.

ALSO READ: Woman passenger detained at IGI airport for uttering word ‘bomb’; interrogated and grilled for hours

ALSO READ: After 71 transfers, IAS officer Pradeep Kasni posted to non-existent department; receives no salary for 6 months before retiring

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App