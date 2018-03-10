The Indian National Congress on Friday accused the central government of causing a loss of Rs 12,632 crore to the national treasury by purchasing the jets at higher rates. Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Randeep Surjewala claimed that 36 Rafale jets were sold to India at 7.5 billion Euros in 2016, 48 jets were sold to Qatar and Egypt at 7.9 billion Euros in 2015.

The party members pointed out the fact that Dassault Aviation sold each jet to India at Rs 351 crore higher than those sold to Qatar and Egypt 11 months ago

While quoting facts from the annual report of Dassault Aviation, makers of the fighter aircraft, the Indian National Congress on Friday accused the central government of causing a loss of Rs 12,632 crore to the national treasury by purchasing the jets at higher rates. The party also thrashed Modi government to compromise with national security and causing a loss of over thousands of crore to the taxpayers with its deal to buy 36 French Rafale jets. Addressing a joint press conference, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Randeep Surjewala claimed that 36 Rafale jets were sold to India at 7.5 billion Euros in 2016, 48 jets were sold to Qatar and Egypt at 7.9 billion Euros in 2015.

The party members pointed out the fact that Dassault Aviation sold each jet to India at Rs 351 crore higher than those sold to Qatar and Egypt 11 months ago. Accusing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of adopting complete ambiguity over the deal of Rafale fighter aircraft, Nabi Azad said that it would have been better for the government to cancel the deal besides of accepting it. He also declared that the Saffron party could have saved Rs 41, 212 crore by cancelling the deal struck during UPA exemption from power for 126 Rafale jets. He questioned Modi government that why it did not buy all the 126 jets for which the international bids were called for.

Randeep Surjewala claimed that the deal was a compromise with the national security as no prior clearance on security from cabinet committee. They also raised the fact that the party had bypassed Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on the Rs 36,000 crore offset contract in favour of a private entity which had no defence manufacturing committee. ” A huge scam is brewing in the procurement of fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force, yet the Modi government remains opaque, intransigent, obscure and obstinate,” the Congress leaders alleged.

