Mahagathbandhan mess: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday made it clear that his party is entering into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in upcoming assembly elections. Kharge said the Congress always believed that all like-minded parties should work together to defeat the Narendra Modi-led NDA government but each state has its own political dynamics and strategies.

Each state has its own political dynamics & strategies. We have always believed that all like-minded parties should work together to defeat this government: Mallikarjun Kharge on Congress not entering into an alliance with SP & BSP in upcoming assembly elections pic.twitter.com/ZY5zXWXYCc — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2018

The Congress’s effort to stitch Mahagathbandhan got a major blow after BSP chief Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav made it clear that they will not be in alliance with the Congress for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. The CPM on Saturday ruled out any alliance with the Congress in the five states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram) going to elections in November and December.

Madhya Pradesh Congress unit chief Kamal Nath on Friday said Congress-BSP merger collapse won’t hurt fortune of his party in next elections, adding that his party is in talks with Akhilesh Yadav over a possible alliance for Madhya Pradesh polls. The Congress was in talks with SP and other like-minded parties to stitch an alliance to ensure that there is no division of anti-BJP votes.

Leaders of all political parties have intensified their campaigns to woo voters ahead of the polls. Congress is spearheading the Opposition campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that BJP is voted out of power in next general elections while the BJP is looking to sweep Assembly polls to set a tone for next year’s Lok Sabha while the Congress is eyeing to come back in the power in maximum states.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced that the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will be held from November 12 to December 7. With the announcement of elections in five states, the model code of conduct (MCC) has come into force immediately in all fives states. The counting of votes for all the five states will take place on December 11. The elections in all five states are being seen as a semi-final before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

