Congress' Gujarat leader Alpesh Thakur claimed that in these four years the people have lost confidence in BJP. Hitting out at the BJP government Alpesh Thakur said that people are still suffering in the nation as BJP failed to fulfil the promises it made during 2014 elections.

Taking stage at the India News Manch that was held in New Delhi, Subrastha Takur who is a political analyst and is said to be involved in various campaigns and projects by BJP claimed that all the work which this party has done for women and minorities and Dalits in the country has helped the party consolidate itself among the beneficiary groups so much so that analysts from other parties are not able to find out how it has occurred. Predicting the results for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress’ Gujarat leader Alpesh Thakur claimed that in these four years the people have lost confidence in BJP. Hitting out at the BJP government Alpesh Thakur said that people are still suffering in the nation as BJP failed to fulfil the promises it made during 2014 elections.

Slamming BJP’s four years period, Alpesh Thakur said that BJP only made promises like getting the black money back, uprooting the menace of corruption and providing the unemployed youth with government jobs but failed on every front in fulfilling them. The Congress leader added that it is because of BJP that nation is currently divided on various fronts, people are angry and insecure.

Questioning BJP’s stand, Congress’ Thakur said in past four years the government failed in providing employment to the youth of the nation. Taking Rahul Gandhi’s stand on claiming the PM post in 2019, Thakur said, “Nothing wrong in that.” He further claimed that Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister of the nation and will end the problems faced by poor people and unemployed youth.

Later, Alpesh Thakur also questioned Modi government and said that they failed to implement all the promises they had made to the people of the nation. He also claimed that PM Modi never sold tea or pakodas.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App