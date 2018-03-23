Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are busy escalating the slugfest over the links with the controversial British firm Cambridge Analytica. While one is busy calling it a newly invented story to divert attention from a serious issue, another is claiming that it has nothing to with the alleged involvement with the under-fire British firm.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle on Thursday writing, "Problem: 39 Indians dead; Govt on the mat, caught lying. Solution: Invent story on Congress & Data Theft. Result: Media networks bite bait; 39 Indians vanish from radar. Problem solved." His tweet came as a clarification from the party that they have never worked with Cambridge Analytica. What came as a response from BJP was enough to stir a slugfest.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle on Thursday writing, “Problem: 39 Indians dead; Govt on the mat, caught lying. Solution: Invent story on Congress & Data Theft. Result: Media networks bite bait; 39 Indians vanish from radar. Problem solved.” His tweet came as a clarification from the party that they have never worked with Cambridge Analytica. What came as a response from BJP was enough to stir a slugfest.

Addressing a press conference, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “All I will tell Rahul Gandhi is that he should not do politics on dead bodies of Indians who lost their lives in very unfortunate circumstances.” He further added that Rahul Gandhi’s entire social media campaign has been managed with the help of Cambridge Analytica and they have had meetings also. He said the Congress campaign in Assembly Elections 2014 was “full of fake news” and “poisonous and divisive”, and had the imprints of Cambridge Analytica.

While the Congress denied the allegations and came with proofs that BJP is lying as the party is itself having links with the UK firm. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala called Prasad a “minister of lies”. He questioned BJP saying that if CA was involved in stealing data, then why it did take its services and whether an FIR would be registered against CA and OBi. He said that Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani “follows” Cambridge Analytica on Twitter and BJP’s former Information Technology head, who now runs Indian government’s biggest portal (mygov.in), Arvind Gupta had termed CA a “powerful tool”.

