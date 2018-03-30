Ahead of the Rajasthan state Assembly Election which is scheduled to take place in 2018, the Congress party on Friday appointed senior party leader Ashok Gehlot as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary In-charge, Organisation, Training. Ashok Gehlot had served as Rajasthan Chief Minister from 1998 to 2003 and from 2008 to 2013.

Ahead of the Rajasthan state Assembly Election which is scheduled to take place in 2018, the Congress party on Friday appointed senior party leader Ashok Gehlot as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary In-charge, Organisation, Training. Janardan Dwivedi, who now will be replaced by Ashok Gehlot in a statement said, “Congress President Rahul Gandhi has designated Ashok Gehlot as general secretary in-charge, organisation and training, in place of Janardan Dwivedi, general secretary AICC.”

Dwivedi’s statement further mentions about Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s note saying, “The party appreciates the hard work and contribution of Janardan Dwivedi, who will be stepping down from his responsibility as AICC general secretary.” Speaking after being appointed as All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary In-charge, Organisation, Training, the former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot entrusted the responsibility given to him and also thanked Congress party workers in Gujarat for supporting him during Gujarat assembly elections.

ALSO READ: Tejashwi Yadav says Bihar violence broke out after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to the state

Meanwhile, as the Rajasthan Assembly Elections are due to held in the later part of 2018, Ashok Gehlot has been given the responsibility after his good performance in the Gujarat elections this year. Sources also say that Ashok Gehlot could be the Chief Ministerial face for the party in Rajasthan. Previously, Ashok Gehlot had served as Rajasthan Chief Minister from 1998 to 2003 and from 2008 to 2013.

Prior to this, Ashok Gehlot was serving as general secretary in-charge for the party in Gujarat. After Gehlot, Amit Chavda has been made as president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.

ALSO READ: Psycho Pune techie threatens to kill daughter; beats wife unconscious over uneven roti

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App