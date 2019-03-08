Congress appoints Ghulam Nabi Azad as chairman election management committee for Jammu and Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad has been appointed as the chairman election management committee for Jammu and Kashmir. Congress President Rahul Gandhi has approved the proposal to appoint Azad for this position.

Congress appoints Ghulam Nabi Azad as chairman election management committee for Jammu and Kashmir: The leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad has been appointed as the chairman election management committee for Jammu and Kashmir. Congress President Rahul Gandhi has approved the proposal to appoint Azad for this position. Earlier, Azad was named as All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge for Haryana.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has approved the proposal of Campaign and Election Management Committee for Jammu & Kashmir. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has been appointed as the Chairman of the committee. pic.twitter.com/i7CMEZ55Xn — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2019

