The Congress party has decided to move Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing after Karnataka Governor invited BS Yeddyurappa to form the next government and gave 15-days time to prove the majority. The Congress lawyers have already reached registrar’s office and will be approaching the CJI seeking a stay on Governor’s decision to invite Yeddyurappa to form the government.

Addressing the media after Governor’s nod to BJP to form the government, Congress party said, “We will use all legal and constitutional rights available to us. We will go to peoples’ court. Meanwhile, speaking on this development, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said, “By giving 15 days time (to prove majority) Governor is encouraging horse-trading by BJP leaders, this is unconstitutional. We will discuss the future plan.”

Speaking at the press conference, Randeep Surjewala said, “We want to ask Amit Shah ji that if two parties cannot come together in post-poll coalition, then how did you form governments in Goa and Manipur by superseding single largest party? The governor has shamed his office.”

According to political analysts, the Congress party, which is moving Supreme Court seeking a stay on Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in, it’s very uncertain whether the Court will accept or reject Congress’ petition. The Supreme Court can go for an urgent midnight hearing or list the matter as the first for tomorrow, even before Yeddyurappa takes the oath.

Karnataka Assembly Election resulted in the hung assembly after no party succeeded to get the full majority. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, Congress got 78 and JDS was able to manage only 37 seats. BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa has yesterday approached the governor and stake claim to form the government. Meanwhile, Congress-JDS alliance also approached the governor saying that they have the numbers, therefore they should be allowed to form the government.

