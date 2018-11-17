Citing the mounting threat perception to Congress leader and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's life, the Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday wrote to the Union Home Ministry seeking Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security cover for the Congress leader. He added that Navjot Singh Sidhu has always been one among the prominent faces known across the country, thus there was no denying to him being at the high-risk.

The charismatic former cricket commentator was given the the portfolios of local government, tourism and cultural affairs after Congress emerged victorious in the recently concluded elections | Photo: IANS

Citing the mounting threat perception to Congress leader and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s life, the Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday wrote to the Union Home Ministry seeking Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security cover for the Congress leader. On the behalf of the Congress, Surjewala has requested Home Minister Rajnath Singh to provide security cover to Sidhu saying that the leader has been receiving threats ever since he broke the ties with the BJP and joined the Congress.

He added that Navjot Singh Sidhu has always been one among the prominent faces known across the country, thus there was no denying to him being at the high-risk. However, an escalation was noted in threats after he joined hands with Congress. Reportedly, the request has come at the time when the cricketer-turned-politician is travelling extensively to different states campaigning for the party following the assembly elections.

It has been also noted that the Congress has chosen him to be a part of the campaigns running for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections and Rajasthan Assembly elections. Surjewala also highlighted that Navjot Singh Sidhu is an outspoken critic of PM Modi, which adds to the increasing threat perception to his life, thus a security cover is needed extensively.

He further underscored the occasions where various Akali Dal-BJP leaders, including BJP national president Amit Shah, made disparaging remarks against Navjot Singh Sindhu adding Sidhu’s campaign against the BJP-Badal government is well-known.

He added that the Punjab government has provided him with an adequate security, but that can’t be extended to the rest of India. He further pointed out the case of the former minister & currently MLA of Akali Dal (Badal) Bikram Singh Majithia, who has been provided with the CISF security cover adding that he and Sighu have always been known to be political enemies.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More