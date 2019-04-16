Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said the poll watchdog should probe the contents of the "mysterious box" as it may contain black money. The prime minister was in Chitradurga on April 9 to address an election rally. The BJP, though, has rubbished the Congress' allegation.

Congress asks Election Commission to probe mystery box in PM’s chopper in poll-bound Karnataka

The Congress on Tuesday asked the Election Commission to probe the content inside a black trunk which was moved from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chopper to his car during a visit to poll-bound Karnataka last week.

Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said the poll watchdog should probe the contents of the box as it may contain black money. The prime minister was in Chitradurga on April 9 to address an election rally. The BJP, though, has rubbished the Congress’ allegation.

Sharma said that after the PM’s helicopter landed at a helipad in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, a black trunk was taken out from the chopper and shifted to a private car that was not part of his cavalcade. He said that three more choppers were seen escorting the PM’s helicopter.

On Tuesday, Congress stepped up its attack on the saffron party, accusing its leaders of giving hate speeches at public rallies. In a series of complaints to the Election Commission, it accused both PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah of hate speeches. It also brought to its notice about railway tickets with PM Modi’s images and complained against Himachal BJP chief for using expletives against Rahul Gandhi at a public event on Monday.

Meanwhile, at a public rally in Kerala’s Kollam on Tuesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that his party will never use violence to win elections. He said that although PM wants to obliterate Congress, his party will fight him in the elections to prove him wrong.

BJP, on the other hand, alleged that Congress is dividing people in the name of religion, citing Navjot Singh Sidhu’s alleged call to the Muslim community to not to vote for BJP at a public rally in Bihar’s Araria on Tuesday.

Reacting to his speech, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it’s part of Congress’ DNA to divide. He also slammed Congress for criticising BJP over its interpretation of nationalism.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More