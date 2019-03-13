Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Modinomics has become synonymous with pakodanomics. Surjewala further said that economic growth was at its worst while farm income was not taken care of. Referring to FDI the Congress Minister said that investment sector was also lagging behind.

In yet another scathing attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for creating an atmosphere of joblessness. The Congress called BJP the single biggest destroyer f jobs, hope and future of India’s youth.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi Surjewala said that time has come for the country to move away from Paan-pakodanomics of Modi to decisive agenda of economic growth of Congress party. Reiterating Congress 33 per cent reservation promise for women Surjewala said that the next government will be formed by the Congress party

