The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI) (M) in Kerala has again stuck in controversy as the Congress party is repeatedly asking the party to reveal the business deals of its party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Binoy Balakrishnan, who is caught in a Rs 13 crore fraud allegation involving a Dubai firm. The senior Congress legislators are asking the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to explain to the people what the business deal was.

Trouble started for the CPI-M in general and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in particular after a three-page letter, which was made available to the media stated that he has started legal proceedings against Binoy for the alleged fraud (Image for representation)

The Congress party on Saturday said the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI) (M) in Kerala will have no other option but to “reveal” the business deals of its party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Binoy Balakrishnan, who is caught in a Rs 13 crore fraud allegation involving a Dubai firm. Speaking to the media in the state party headquarters here, senior Congress legislator V.D. Sateeshan said the onus is now on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to explain to the people what the business deal was.”This is not just applicable to political leaders of the CPI-M as everyone who is in public domain is certainly responsible for all the deeds and actions of their family members, and none can absolve themselves of that. The public has to know what is happening as political leaders are expected to uphold morality in public life,” said Sateeshan.

Trouble started for the CPI-M in general and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in particular after a three-page letter, dated January 5, from H.I.A.Al Marzooqi, sponsor of the Dubai company, which was made available to the media stated that he has started legal proceedings against Binoy for the alleged fraud.To complicate the matter further, the counsel of the Dubai based businessman – Ram Kishor Singh Yadav, has booked the Trivandrum Press Club hall here to hold a press meet on Monday to “explain the real facts” and share documents related to the controversial case in UAE involving Kerala persons, if the issue is not settled.

“The CPI-M has to explain the nature of the business being carried out by him (son of Kodiyeri) and also the source of funds. The CPI-M is morally responsible to clear all doubts, as we have seen in the past how ruthlessly they have attacked the family members of Congress leaders,” said Sateeshan. Now all eyes are on the proposed Monday meeting at the Press Club here, and whether it will take place or be canceled, as hectic parleys are currently on in Dubai, Delhi and here, to see that there is no more loss of face for the CPI-M.