Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the government as to who will give minimum support price (MSP) to 15.50 crore farmers for their produce.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also appealed all non-BJP parties to defeat three bills on the Agriculture sector.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the government as to who will give minimum support price (MSP) to 15.50 crore farmers for their produce.While citing a media report, Surjewala in a tweet in Hindi said, “Three anti farmers black laws will be passed in the Rajya Sabha today by the Central government.’ Surjewala then mentioned three questions stating, “Who will give MSP to 15.50 crore farmers for their produce and how.”“Why the government is running away from providing legal obligation for MSP. Who will take a guarantee of MSP outside ‘Mandi’,” he said.



As the Centre has been trying to allay the concerns of the farmers that the MSP will remain intact and slammed the Opposition parties for misleading the farmers for their political gain with respect to the Bills on agriculture sector reforms,Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that the Opposition parties have misled farmers for their political gain with respect to the Bills on agriculture sector reforms.Speaking to ANI, Vij said, “Opposition parties have misled farmers for their own political gains. These Bills are in favour of farmers. The Prime Minister has assured farmers of MSP. Farmers will be able to freely trade their produce anywhere.”



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed all non-BJP parties to defeat three bills on the Agriculture sector.“Today the farmers of the country are keeping their eyes on Rajya Sabha. The BJP is in a minority in Rajya Sabha. I appeal to all non-BJP parties to defeat these three bills, this is what the farmers of the country want,” Kejriwal said in a tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

आज पूरे देश के किसानों की नज़र राज्य सभा पर है। राज्य सभा में भाजपा अल्पमत में है। मेरी सभी ग़ैर भाजपा पार्टियों से अपील है कि सब मिलकर इन तीनों बिलों को हरायें, यही देश का किसान चाहता है। https://t.co/NcEX4aYFQz — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 20, 2020

PM को सीधा जबाब देना चाहिए-: 1. जब अनाज मंडी ख़त्म हो जाएँगी तो किसान को MSP कौन और कैसे देगा? 2. क्या FCI 15.50 करोड़ किसानों के खेत से MSP पर फसल ख़रीद सकती है? 3. आपने क़ानून में MSP पर फसल ख़रीद की गारंटी क्यों नही दी? 4. क्या आढ़ती-मज़दूर फसल बेचने में मददगार है या बंधन? https://t.co/7lKdg3go2p — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 20, 2020

