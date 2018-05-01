While speaking at his third and final rally of the day in Belagavi, the PM urged the people of Karnataka to oust Congress from the state claiming it a wish of Mahatma Gandhi. Modi also slammed Siddaramaiah government of sidelining the welfare of farmers of the state and announced that he has big plans for them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who officially kick-started his campaign in poll-bound Karnataka on Tuesday predicted BJP’s sweeping victory in upcoming Karnataka elections. He lambasted Congress government in the state for looking the other way while scores of BJP workers were being killed in Karnataka. The PM also accused Siddaramaiah government of ignoring the welfare of farmers and spreading an atmosphere of violence and hatred.

Narendra Modi said, “Not mere a wave, there is BJP’s storm in Karnataka. PM Modi addressed his first three rallies in Chamrajnagar, Udupi, Belagavi districts. Addressing his first rally in Chamrajnagar district, PM Modi said, “If Rahul Gandhi speaks for 15 min that itself will be a big thing. I dare you to speak you to speak on 15 min on your achievements. Speak without a paper in your hand.”

Rahul Gandhi had asked PM Modi to allow him to speak for 15 minutes in Parliament. Launching a scathing attack on Congress, he said, “I can’t expect much from Congress as their leaders have no principles.” Why 4 crores houses are still in dark even after 70 years, I did what Congress couldn’t do in years, Congress leaders don’t know our history, added Modi. Then PM Modi reached Udupi to addressed his second rally for the day. Continuing its attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Congress, he said, “The central government is talking about enhancing ‘ease of doing business’ in the country, but Congress believes in ‘ease of doing murder.”

Underlining achievements of his government, “Electricity has reached remote villages and 4 crore houses will soon get free power. We have to electrify every household. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies on 3, 5, 7 and 8, three rallies a day. Voting for the 224-member Assembly will be held on May 12 and results will be declared on the 15th.

Further continuing his attack on Congress, the BJP spearhead said, “In Karnataka, where Lokayukta can be attacked, the common man is not safe. As a deterrent against the monstrous attitude towards women, we have passed an ordinance for hanging rapists. And if we take decisions, we ensure its implementation.”

