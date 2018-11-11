Congress, BJP lock horns over proposed ban on RSS: Soon after the Congress manifesto was public, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra addressed a press conference in New Delhi where he criticised the party for its anti-Hindu mindset. Patra said it looks like the Congress these days has only one motto - 'Mandir nahi ban ne denge, Shakha nahi chalne denge (Won't allow Ram temple to be constructed, won't allow Sakhas to function).

War of words that broke out between the BJP and the Congress on Sunday, just a day after the Congrees in its manifesto in Madhya Pradesh announced that if the party comes to power, RSS shakhas would not be allowed in government buildings and premises and government employees attending shakhas will be revoked. Soon after the Congress manifesto was public, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra addressed a press conference in New Delhi where he criticised the party for its anti-Hindu mindset. Patra said it looks like the Congress these days has only one motto – ‘Mandir nahi ban ne denge, Shakha nahi chalne denge (Won’t allow Ram temple to be constructed, won’t allow Sakhas to function).

Senior Congress leader and former finance ministe P Chidambaram argued that he didn’t see any wrong with the party’s decision because RSS is a political organisation and governments servants, as long as they are working in government, shouldn’t openly associate with any political party. Earlier, former UP Congress chief and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari had taken a dig at the BJP-RSS combine for their recent demand to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya. Tiwari said the BJP and its allied organisation are suffering from a disease called Mandiritis and whenever elections approach they rake up the issue fearing poll defeat.

Looks like the Congress these days has only one motto- 'Mandir nahi ban ne denge, Shakha nahi chalne denge:' Sambit Patra,BJP on #Congress in its manifesto in #MadhyaPradesh says RSS 'shakhas' would not be allowed in Government buildings pic.twitter.com/ixMU7ZHUgn — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2018

RSS is a political org. If Congress party in MP in their manifesto has said it will put an end to this practice, I see nothing wrong with that. Governments servants as long as they are working in govt shouldn't openly associate with a political party: Congress's P Chidambaram pic.twitter.com/14RinugpsI — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2018

Recently, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and seers community demanded the enactment of an ordinance for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala likened the RSS to Manthara and the BJP (two characters from epic Ramayana) and said the two organisations think of Ram only before elections. The Congress spokesperson also blamed the two organisations of consigning Lord Ram to “exile” for the last three decades.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More