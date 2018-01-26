Criticising BJP over its CM candidate for the upcoming elections in Karnataka, Congress' Siddaramaiah said Amit Shah chose a man who was also a jailbird like him. "Says an ex-jailbird who chose another former jailbird to be his party's CM candidate for our Karnataka election. Can he present facts about the so-called corruption charges against me or my Govt," Siddaramaiah said.

Calling him an “ex-jailbird”, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday hit back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah over his corruption remark. He was responding to comments made by the BJP president yesterday, who said, “Siddaramaiah means corruption and corruption means Siddaramaiah”. The Karnataka CM dared Amit Shah to prove the corruption charges levelled against him. He said just telling lies won’t help as people will not believe in BJP’s jumlas anymore. Criticising BJP over its CM candidate for the upcoming elections in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said Shah chose a man who was also a jailbird like him.

“Says an ex-jailbird who chose another former jailbird to be his party’s CM candidate for our Karnataka election. Can he present facts about the so-called corruption charges against me or my Govt? Just telling lies won’t help. People will not believe his #jumlas”, tweeted Siddaramaiah. Amit Shah was Gujarat’s home minister when he was arrested and jailed in 2010 in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case. Shah was acquitted four years later.

Amit Shah has no brain it seems, he is a brainless man: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pic.twitter.com/OZE3yAmA57 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

Accusing Siddaramaiah of attempting to scuttle the BJP’s rally in Karnataka, Amit Shah on Thursday said he foresaw the end of the Congress regime in the southern state. “Siddaramaiah and corruption go hand-in-hand as two sides of a coin. The fall of the Congress in the upcoming assembly election is imminent due to the failure of its policies and programmes,” reiterated Shah. Terming the ruling Congress government corrupt and oppressive, the BJP president called upon the people of Karnataka to root out the corrupt party in the upcoming polls, due in late April-early May.