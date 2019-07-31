Congress MP Manish Tiwari in Lok Sabha brought in the issue of Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha's death and blamed the income-tax department for his death. AAP leader Raghav Chadha also cited political meddling as the prime reason of Siddhartha's death.

The Congress and other opposition parties have blamed political meddling as the prime reason for Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) owner VG Siddhartha’s death. In a statement, the Congress claimed that Siddhartha’s death was due to excessive pressure by I-T officials orchestrated by the Centre. The Opposition also said that India’s entrepreneurial position was degrading because of tax error and collapse in economy.

The Congress also claimed that all companies that once flourished under the UPA regime were on the brink of collapse due to mounting raids and Centre’s interference.

Congress lawmaker Manish Tiwari expressing condolences to Siddhartha’s family said he was allegedly harassed and hounded to commit suicide by an income tax DG whose name in a deliberate attempt hasn’t been disclosed.

#VGSiddhartha case is very unfortunate. Result of harassment by IT officials & decline of India’s entrepreneurial position turning virulent by the day, with Tax Terror & collapse of economy Companies which flourished under UPA have been shut down with many people being jobless pic.twitter.com/rbwUymoM3B — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) July 31, 2019

Meanwhile, he has also given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha on grounds of Harassment by Income Tax officials that resulted in Siddhartha’s death. Though the motion has been rejected by Speaker Om Birla who told Tiwari that veracity of the letter was yet to be ascertained.

It’s not just Congress that has criticised the I-T department for Siddhartha’s tragic death, Aam Aadmi party spokesperson Raghav Chadha also lashed out at I-T officials for hounding the CCD owner to death. He tweeted that it was getting difficult to cope with the abuse of state instrumentalities, never ending regulatory compliances, bad policies and politicial meddling that resulted in decline of India’s corporate empire.

My profound Condolences to #VGSiddhartha ‘s entire family. Very Very tragic what happened. Allegedly Harassed & hounded to commit Suicide by among others a yet unnamed DG of the Income Tax going by the document in the public space. May his soul rest in peace . — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 31, 2019

In the purported letter, Siddhartha had written that he fought for long to combat the challenges but he was tired now. He said he could no more take pressure from one of his private equity partners that forced him to buy back shares.

Siddhartha also blamed I-T officials for harassment and said the pressure mounted was unfair because it resulted in serious liquidity crunch. The CCD owner went missing since Monday after he was last seen near a river in Mangaluru where he asked his driver to stop the car. This morning at about 7 am his body was found far from the spot where he was last seen.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App