Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections which are scheduled to take place later this year, the Congress party is seeking an alliance with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in order to represent itself as a united opposition against the BJP which has been ruling in the state for the past 15 years. According to the Congress leader Kamal Nath, who has been made as party’s in-charge for Madhya Pradesh, both the parties are exploring and possibilities to form a pre-poll alliance ahead of another high-stakes election later this year.

Opposition parties coming together against the BJP is a new trend which was started by Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls, where they had come together and defeated the BJP.

The combination of regional parties and opposition coming together had recently tasted another victory when they were able to defeat the BJP in recently concluded Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls.

According to The Wire, Congress leader and party’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge Kamal said that he is negotiating the talks wth BSP chief Mayawati. According to The Wire, Kamal Nath is exploring two options in his meetings with Mayawati.

“One, a traditional pre-poll alliance and the other, a tactical understanding which will mean putting up candidates which eat into the BJP’s vote share in every constituency,” Kamal Nath said.

Ever since BJP faced a defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls against, a united opposition and confidence of regional parties to come together to fight Modi is fairly visible and it wouldn’t be a surprise for the people of the country to witness more alliances forming ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

