Mayawati's unreasonable demand led to a breakdown of talks between the Congress and BSP, according to claims made by a senior Congress leader. Mayawati's decision to go alone in upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls has come as a major blow for Congress which was trying to stitch an alliance with BSP and other like-minded parties to ensure that there is no division of anti-BJP votes.

Mayawati’s decision to go alone in upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls has come as a major blow for Congress which was trying to stitch an alliance with BSP and other like-minded parties to ensure that there is no division of anti-BJP votes. Mayawati’s unreasonable demand led to a breakdown of talks between the Congress and BSP, according to claims made by a senior Congress leader. Senior Congress leader Satyavrat Chaturvedi told a national daily that the BSP was demanding 50 seats of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was ready to give around 15 seats.

Senior Congress leader further said when Mayawati was in power in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP impact in Madhya Pradesh used to be a bit more but now she is weak in UP too. Satyavrat Chaturvedi is a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Congress is in talks with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party for a possible alliance between both parties for upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath yesterday said they will ensure that BJP is voted out of power.

Mayawati on Wednesday announced that her party BSP will contest upcoming Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly elections on its own. The BSP chief further attacked Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, saying that he is a BJP agent as he doesn’t want a Congress-BSP alliance.

Mayawati had earlier announced a tie-up with Ajit Jogi’s Janata Congress Chhattisgarh for next assembly elections. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is in power since 2003. The elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held late this year.

