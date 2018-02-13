The incident took place when the deceased, youth Congress leader, was being accompanied by two other members of Youth Congress. As per sources, the other two members were severely injured and are currently being treated at a hospital. The investigating police officer stated that the workers from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are suspected to be behind the dreadful attack. Following the incident, Congress has called for a day long bandh in the Kannur district, where the murder took place.

In a tragic incident being reported from Kerala, a man was murdered by a group of unidentified men in the Kannur district on Monday night. Reports suggest that the accused men allegedly threw a country made bomb on the man and later attacked him with knives and bats. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Youth Congress leader. The incident took place when the deceased was being accompanied by two other members of Youth Congress. As per sources, the other two members were severely injured and are currently being treated at a hospital.

Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer stated that the workers from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are suspected to be behind the dreadful attack that claimed the life of a youth. Reacting to the reports of a Youth Congress member being hacked to death, Congress accused the CPI(M), stating that the ruling government in Kerala is behind the murder. Following the incident, Congress has called for a day-long bandh in the Kannur district, where the murder took place.

Reports suggest that Kannur district in Kerala is extremely politically volatile town. kerala is currently being ruled by the Left and the Congress, with coalitions led by the two ruling Kerala by turns. However, in order to end this ruling, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the RSS are trying to make their presence felt in the state. Earlier, at least six CPI (M) workers sustained severe injuries in an attack which was allegedly unleashed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers at Koyilandy. As per police reports, the CPI (M) workers were attacked while they were watching television at a local library in Koyilandy around 9 PM. The group of men also vandalised the branch office of the CPI (M) situated at Puliyancheri and the KTS memorial library.