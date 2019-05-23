Ahead of the result of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Congress candidate Manoj Jena has been shot by unknown men in the Lanjipalli area, the investigation is going on, details inside.

Ahead of the counting of votes for 2019 Lok Sabha and assembly elections and the result day, Manoj Jena, who is the Congress candidate from Aska Assembly seat in Odisha was shot by unknown men near Lanjipalli area where Manoj Jena, along with a fellow workmate was riding a bike and anonymous men opened fired at him. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

The Congress candidate was taken to the nearby MKCG Medical hospital and police said that he is in a critical condition. Jena has now been shifted to Cuttack to SCB medical college hospital.

According to the police, two men riding motorcycles shot Manoj Jena near the Biadyanath Pur police station post which he got critically injured and even his fellow rider has sustained several injuries. Congress candidate Manoj Jena is contesting against BJP’s Debaraj Mohanty and Manjula Swain.

This incident happened right before the counting for Lok Sabha elections 2019 and according to the police, the reason for the shooting is enmity or political rivalry.

The results of 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be declared today—May 23. The results will be out by the end of the day and the fate of all parties will be declared in this Lok Sabha elections 2019. After the news of Manoj Jena getting shot, a tense atmosphere has spread across Orisa.

The accused are on a run and according to the police officials they ran away immediately after open firing at Manoj Jena and therefore there are no leads about the accused.

