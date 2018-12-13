After the high political drama and pro-chieftain sloganeering, Congress committee general secretary Ashok Gehlot is likely to be the new chief minister of Rajasthan while Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Kamal Nath is likely to be the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, said media reports.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has played a crucial role in the political lobby since 1971 when he was appointed as the first chief of Rajasthan’s National Students Union of India (NSUI). The 67-year-old represents the Sardarpura constituency, from where he won by a massive mandate this time with more than 40,000 votes.

While Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot, 41, who won from various Gurjar community constituencies claimed that 99 newly-elected Congress lawmakers in the state wanted him to be the chief minister. Pilot won from Tonk seat from with more than 54,000 votes.

Kamal Nath, veteran Congress leader and Chindwara MP and former Minister of Urban Development is one of the longest and senior most members of Lok Sabha. It was Kamal who transcended the farmers’ struggle in Madhya Pradesh and extended support to farmers of the state after the Mansaud farmers’ crisis.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, also known Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia, represented the Guna constituency during the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. He is considered as one of the youth faces of the Congress party and a clse aid to Congress scion Rahul Gandhi.

