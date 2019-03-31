Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 from 2 constituencies. Senior Congress leader AK Antony and Randeep Singh Surjewala today, in a press conference, announced that Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency and Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi.

Earlier speculations were suggesting the same and today Congress leader AK Antony official made it official during a presser in New Delhi. AK Antony said Rahul Gandhi has given his consent to contest from 2 seats. “We officially inform you that Rahul Gandhi will also contest from Wayanad in Kerala,” Congress leader announced.

In addition to Amethi, UP, Congress President @RahulGandhi will also be contesting from Wayanad, Kerala, for the Lok Sabha 2019 elections. — Congress (@INCIndia) March 31, 2019

This is the first time that a Gandhi is contesting from Kerala. Indira Gandhi had returned to power after the Emergency from Chikmagalur in Karnataka and Sonia Gandhi had contested from Ballari. Kerala’s and the world’s first elected Communist government was sacked by the Congress under Jawaharlal Nehru in 1957 in the first use of Article 356 of the Constitution.

Describing Congress’new move, Randeep Surjewala cited the geographical importance of Kerala’s Wayanad constituency and said that Rahul Gandhi has picked Wayanad as 2nd seat for himself to contest Lok Sabha polls against the discriminatory attitude of BJP towards the southern states.

In 2014, Rahul Gandhi had defeated BJP’s Smriti Irani by a margin of more than one lakh votes in Amethi. On the other hand, BJP has once again fielded Smriti Irani against Congress chief. A few days ago, Smriti Irani had said that Rahul Gandhi is looking for other options as he knows that he is going to lose from Amethi this time.

