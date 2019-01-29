Congress president Rahul Gandhi met Goa CM Manohar Parrikar at his office on Tuesday, a day after he attacked the Narendra Modi-led BJP government through a tweet over the Rafale secrets. Below are the comments that how Tweeple responded after Rahul Gandhi and Manohar Parrikar's meet.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at his office, a day after he attacked the Narendra Modi-led BJP government through a tweet over the Rafale secrets. The Congress chief has been asking for an inquiry into audio tapes that allegedly reveals that Parrikar has files on the Rafale jet deal and so has leverage over his leadership. Rahul Gandhi tweeted that he visited Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar, to wish him a speedy recovery and it was a personal visit. Congress legislator Chandrakant Kavlekar told the media that It was a private visit of Rahul and Rafale deal issue was not discussed between both the leaders. He added that Rahul Gandhi could make an official trip to Goa next month.

A day ago, Rahul Gandhi on Twitter had said, “30 days since the Goa Audio Tapes on Rafale were released. No FIR or enquiry ordered. No action against the Minister either!” Rahul Gandhi added that it’s obvious that the tapes are authentic and that Goa CM is in possession of explosive Rafale secrets which give him power over the Prime Minister.

This morning I visited Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar, to wish him a speedy recovery. It was a personal visit. Later this afternoon I will address Polling Booth Committee Members from all over Kerala, in Kochi. The meeting will be LIVE on my Facebook page.https://t.co/NraAer1ksf — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 29, 2019

Here’s how Tweeple responded to Rahul Gandhi and Manohar Parrikar’s meet:

