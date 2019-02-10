A month after the release of The Accidental Prime Minister, filmmakers are set to release Congress president Rahul Gandhi's upcoming biopic My Name is RaGa. According to the reports, the release date of the film has not been decided yet, but it most likely to be released in April before the Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to the media, filmmaker Rupesh Paul said that the movie does not intend to glorify Rahul Gandhi or to demystify him. It’s a story of a person who had been ridiculously attacked. Rupesh Paul said that he does not want to call it a biopic as this is a story of an individual who becomes unstoppable after a victory over a catastrophic life. People who have fearlessly confronted defeat and failure can relate to this story.

A few days back, the first poster of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic was also released, in which, actor Vivek Oberoi is portraying the character of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic titled as PM Narendra Modi.

