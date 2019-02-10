Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming biopic My Name is RaGa’s teaser has been released now. The trailer of the film was released almost a month after the release of The Accidental Prime Minister, which was based on lives of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, UPA chief Sonia Gandhi, and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. The My Name is RaGa is helmed and written by Rupesh Paul. The release date of the film has not been decided yet, but the speculations suggest that it will be released in April.
Talking to the media, filmmaker Rupesh Paul said that the movie does not intend to glorify Rahul Gandhi or to demystify him. It’s a story of a person who had been ridiculously attacked. Rupesh Paul said that he does not want to call it a biopic as this is a story of an individual who becomes unstoppable after a victory over a catastrophic life. People who have fearlessly confronted defeat and failure can relate to this story.
A few days back, the first poster of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic was also released, in which, actor Vivek Oberoi is portraying the character of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic titled as PM Narendra Modi.
