The Congress chief Sonia Gandhi expresses grief over the demise of senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley. Sonia has said that his contributions to the public life will be remembered forever. For the untimely death of Arun Jaitley, the whole nation is paying their condolences to his family and friends.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has mourned the demise of former finance minister Arun Jaitley who took his last breathe at New Delhi’s AIIMS hospital on Saturday afternoon at the age of 66. The senior BJP leader was placed under the observation at Cardio-Neuro-Centre of the hospital.

Expressing her condolences to Arun Jaitley’s family over his death, the Congress president said that Jaitley had long innings as a public personality, parliamentarian, and minister. His contributions to public life will be remembered forever.

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi shares a condolence message for Shri Arun Jaitley. pic.twitter.com/19sEA2900u — Congress (@INCIndia) August 24, 2019

Rahul Gandhi has also expressed grief over the demise of Arun Jaitley and said that he is sorry to hear about Mr. Arun Jaitley passed away. His condolences to his family and friends. May he RIP.

I am sorry to hear about Mr Arun Jaitley's passing. My condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 24, 2019

Earlier this month, Arun Jaitley was admitted to New Delhi’s AIIMS hospital on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness and ever since then doctors kept him in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. The hospital authorities confirmed that Arun Jaitley passed away at 12:07 PM on Saturday.

Last year in May, Arun Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant at AIIMS, New Delhi which was a successful surgery and he started recovering after that due to which his health got stabled. He was asked to take the position of finance minister in the Modi government 2.0 as well but due to his health ailments, he decided to stay away from the political corridors.

Currently, Arun Jaitley’s body has been taken to his residence in Kailash Colony, New Delhi, and his body will be kept at the BJP headquarters at 10 AM tomorrow where the various political leaders will pay their last respects to the former finance minister followed by his cremation at Nigambodh Ghat in the afternoon.

All the BJP leaders were present at BJP troubleshooter’s residence, including home minister Amit Shah, defense minister Rajnath Singh, BJP’s working president JP Nadda. BJP has lost many of its senior leaders in one year such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Ananth Kumar, Manohar Parrikar, Sushma Swaraj and now Arun Jaitley.

