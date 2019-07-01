Congress CMs meet at Rahul Gandhi's residence: Kamal Nath offers to resign as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief post debacle: Congress has suffered another jolt as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has offered his resignation as the state Congress boss in a meeting at Congress president Rahul Gandhi's residence.

Congress CMs meet at Rahul Gandhi’s residence: Kamal Nath offers to resign as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief post debacle: In a meet being held at Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s residence, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has offered his resignation as the state Congress chief, following the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Chief ministers of five Congress-ruled states have arrived at the residence of Gandhi to persuade him to continue as the party’s president.

The meeting is being attended by all the Congress chief ministers of the state. These are Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, besides Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. Reports suggest that deputy CMs of Karnataka and Rajasthan, G Parameshwara and Sachin Pilot are also present in the meeting which was called following the grand-old party’s worst performance in the recently concluded general elections.

Karnataka Congress MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and Anand Singh resigned from state assembly membership. The two leaders submitted his resignation to the Speaker. The BJP is closely monitoring the recent political development in the state as the two resignations, which are seen as a precursor to the collapse of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition Government in Karnataka, could facilitate the formation of a BJP govt in the southern state.

Congress could only won 53 seats in the elections and suffered a massive defeat at the hands of BJP-led NDA. On last Friday, several Congress leaders resigned from their party posts. A letter of resignation went viral on the social media which was signed by dozens of Congress workers.

