Talking about GST, the Congress leader further blamed Modi for bringing down MSPs, rural spending and rural wages. He also gave examples of Congress' performance during Rajasthan and Gujarat polls. Speaking on the upcoming Karnataka Polls which will begin from May 12, Jairam Ramesh said that they "will hold onto Karnataka." Speaking on impeachment motion, he said that Congress is irrevocably committed towards strengthening the Indian judiciary.

As Congress prepares itself for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP, Jairam Ramesh spoke of different leadership styles which were brought to Congress after Rahul Gandhi took over the post of party president. The leader also stated that the plans of allying with other opposition parties seem to be on the table for the Congress party. The senior leader also highlighted the one of the biggest challenge faced by the party is to project Rahul Gandhi as the public figure. He said that there has been a ‘conflict’ in perception and reality. Meanwhile, commenting on the battle between Rahul and Modi in upcoming polls, Jairam said that during elections it will be Congress versus BJP.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Congress’ Jairam Ramesh also spoke on the party’s growing popularity. The leader said that the party’s prime focus is to turn the “people’s disenchantment with Modi into growing enchantment with Congress.” He also gave examples of Congress’ performance during Rajasthan and Gujarat polls. Speaking on the upcoming Karnataka Polls which will begin from May 12, Jairam Ramesh said that they “will hold onto Karnataka.” While talking to leading daily, Rajya Sabha MP who also led the rural development industry also spoke about the demonetisation move. He said that it was a “horrendous impact” on the economy. He also said that the following move had led “substantial unemployment and also huge dislocation.” He also stated that the idea was bad and was implemented even more badly.

Speaking on GST rollout, he said, “GST (goods and services tax) was a good idea, implemented arbitrarily. Modi came to power on the grounds he was an effective economic manager — that’s where many people are disappointed.” The Congress leader further blamed Modi for bringing down MSPs, rural spending and rural wages. The leader claimed that people are suffering but no one will speak because of the “fear of atmosphere.” Jairam Ramesh further blamed the BJP party for changing the names of their schemes and then taking them forward. When asked that what does he thinks that BJP will bank on in the upcoming elections, the Congress leader said, the polarisation card.

Speaking on Congress’ temple hopping during upcoming elections, he said that Sonia Gandhi always asked her people to fight communalism of all types. Quoting Sonia Gandhi, he said, “Secularism is not just majority-minority but that the majority of people across religions want to live in peace while a minority section in each religion wants to spread prejudice.” the senior Congress leader also said that UPA has always talked about secularism. Jairam Ramesh further added that an Indian state should have nothing to do with religions. Hitting out at BJP over their religion politics, he said, “I am more of a practising Hindu than 90% of the BJP guys. Because we are secular does not mean we are anti-Hindu.”

Commenting on the impeachment motion filed by the opposition parties led by Congress, Jairam Ramesh said that the decision was considered to strengthen the judiciary. He said that Congress is irrevocably committed towards strengthening the judiciary more than Modi and his colleagues.

