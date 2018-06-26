After PM Narendra Modi asked citizens to observe Emergency as a black day in country's history on its anniversary, the Congress party on Tuesday hit back at the BJP-led government and compared its time with the Aurangzeb era. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a press conference said that anybody who questions the BJP government is termed anti-national.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched an all-out attack at the Congress party on the Emergency anniversary while saying that the day should be remembered as the black day in the history of India. While BJP through its various social media campaigns and other ways are trying to spread this message, the Congress party has now hit out at PM Modi and compared the BJP-led era with the time of Aurangzeb. Hitting out at the Centre, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala while comparing present times with Aurangzeb era isn’t everybody who is questioning PM Modi-led government being branded as anti-national.

Randeep Singh Surjewala also invoked the issue of Dalits and said that aren’t they being disrespected or people are being targeted over their eating choices, caster or creed. Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the current regime under PM Modi is not taking lessons from anybody.

Further mentioning that PM Modi-BJP never learnt lessons from anybody, Surjewala termed PM Modi’s attack on the Congress to cover the failures of his own government and divert the attention.

However, the Congress party on Tuesday tweeted saying, “It takes a great leader courage and humility to acknowledge one’s mistakes and learn from them.”

Hitting out at the Congress party, Amit Shah said, “People who talk about independence today don’t remember the time their ancestors ruled and how freedom of newspapers were curbed then. Akaashwani was made Congresswani.”

Apart from PM Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu while speaking on the Emergency anniversary said that it should be made a part of school curriculum as part of India’s history.

