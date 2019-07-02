This morning communal tensions broke out in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazar over a minor parking fight, resulting in heavy police deployment to take cognizance of the matter and pacify the ground situation. A video also surfaced online showing a Muslim man being beaten up by mob over the parking spat.

Communal tensions flared up in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar on Tuesday over parking a scooter which resulted in the vandalization of temple in the locality. The violence broke out in Hauz Qazi after a man was allegedly beaten up by people who were suspected to be drunk.

The Congress condemned the vandalization of temple and underlined that the national capital’s law and order was the responsibility of the Prime Minister-led government. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted that the incident of vandalization of Durga temple and violence by anarchic elements in Old Delhi was utterly shameful. However, he emphasized that Delhi’s law and order was the responsibility of Amit Shah and BJP government.

Further, Congress also appealed to people to not believe in rumors and maintain peace. The trouble began late Sunday night when Aas Mohammad was parking his scooter outside a building and Sanjeev Gupta, a resident of the building who runs an eatery stall objected to it. A video also surfaced online showing the Muslim man allegedly being beaten up by a mob over the parking issue.

A case was registered on Mohammad’s statement while another case was based on the statement given by Gupta. A third case was lodged against unknown people for rioting and damaging public property.

Sources suggest that the temple vandalization took place when both Mohammad and Gupta were at the police station. Some unknown people gathered outside the temple and vandalized it which triggered up tensions in the area, said sources. The temple is located on the Durga Mandir Street, which is across the place where the parking dispute took place this morning.

As many as three people, including a minor, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident where the clash broke out between two groups over parking and a temple was vandalized on Sunday night. The fight shaped into a communal angle as groups of Hindu and Muslim residents accused each other of violence and pelting stone on each other. According to the police report, both Mohammad and Gupta suffered injuries.

