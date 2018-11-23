Senior Congress leader CP Joshi has courted controversy by making casteist remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Uma Bharti. CP Joshi said only Brahmins are learned enough about Hinduism, hence PM Modi, Uma Bharti, who belong to different castes, should avoid talking about Hindu religion. The Congress veteran was addressing a public gathering in Sema village in Khamnor on Thursday.

Senior Congress leader CP Joshi has courted controversy by making casteist remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Uma Bharti. CP Joshi said only Brahmins are learned enough about Hinduism, hence PM Modi, Uma Bharti, who belong to different castes, should avoid talking about Hindu religion. The Congress veteran was addressing a public gathering in Sema village in Khamnor on Thursday. His controversial remarks have been caught on camera.

In the video that has surfaced on the social media, the Congress leader is seen questioning how BJP leader Uma Bharti, who is of Lodhi caste, PM Modi, who belongs to some different caste, are talking about Hinduism as they are of different castes. He said religion and governance are two different things, adding that everyone has the right to practice their religion. The Congress leader, however, has issued a clarification on the matter and condemned the ‘fabricated’ use of his statement by the BJP.

Speaking on controversial Nehru vs Patel debate, he said some people were today spreading information that both Pandit Nehru and Sardar Patel did not get along. He added that Patel ji’s unifying India project had the support of Pt Nehru, adding that India’s first home minister never did anything without Pandit Nehru’s nod. Earlier, CP Joshi had claimed that only a Congress prime minister will have the will to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On Wednesday, a purported video of Kamal Nath had surfaced in which can be seen asking Muslim leaders to ensure 90 percent votes for his party from Muslim-dominated areas.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More