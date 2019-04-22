Sheila Dixit will be contesting against BJP's Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi. Another Congressman Ajay Maken will be contesting from Delhi constituency

Congress on Monday released the list of candidates for 6 out of 7 Parliamentary constituencies in Delhi. The list comprises former chief minister Sheila Dikshit who will be contesting from North East Delhi against BJP’s Manoj Tiwari. On the other hand, Ajay Maken who has been in the news for his strained equation with Sheila Dixit has got the ticket from New Delhi constituency.

Other candidates include JP Aggarwal who will be contesting from Chandni Chowk, Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi, Rajesh Lilothia from North West Delhi- SC and Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi. Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar was expected to be given ticket from West Delhi, but it was Mahabal Mishra who was given the ticket eventually.

Congress releases list of candidates for 6 out of 7 Parliamentary constituencies in Delhi. Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit to contest from North East Delhi. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/p62NehK1Vu — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019

With Congress releasing its Delhi list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, the possibility of an alliance with AAP now seems impossible. Previously, Congress and AAP had agreed for a seat distribution of 4-3 respectively in Delhi before talks were disrupted, likewise, both parties have not been able to reach an agreement in Haryana.

Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi CM & Congress candidate from (NE) Delhi: I'll do my best to fulfill the responsibility given to me. I've contested from here earlier, I know the people here and they know me. We had started Metro from here, our reputation is of working for the people. pic.twitter.com/sdvuOYHess — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019

On her nomination from North East Delhi, Sheila Dikshit said she’ ll do her best to fulfil the responsibility given to her. Referring to development done under the Congress regime, Dixit said party’s reputation has always been of working for the people. Reports suggest that the three-time Delhi CM was asked to choose her constituency and she nodded for North East Delhi.

Candidature of Ramesh Kumar is expected from South Delhi constituency since no name has been nominated by Congress to contest from the seat in the Lok Sabha polls yet.

The list has been released just two days ahead of the nomination deadline for Delhi where polling will be held on May 12.

