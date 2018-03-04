Attacking the government over alleged SSC paper leak, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said the paper leak is another Vyapam scam. Surjewala said Centre should accept protesters demands and order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. He added that SSC papers were leaked in organised manner and the current government is selling future of aspirants at price of Rs 40 to 50 lakh. Since past many days many aspirants are protesting against the alleged SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam paper leak in New Delhi.

SSC paper leak is yet another Vyapam scam, said Congress communications in charge Randeep Surjewala. As protests against the SSC paper leak have gained a momentum, many opposition parties are attacking the government over corruption in public service recruitment. Surjewala said the government should accept protesters demands and order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. Senior Congress leader alleged that Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is selling jobs instead of fulfilling their promises of 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Whatever students have alleged that a big recruitment racket was operating in the country is true. Surjewala said, “The students want this paper leak scam to be probed by the CBI. We demand that the BJP government accept all of their demands immediately. SSC papers were leaked in an organised manner and the current government is selling future of aspirants at price of Rs 40 to 50 lakh.” While alleging Modi government for recruitment scam, Surjewala cited MP Vyapam scam, which also includes mass cheating, question paper and bogus appearing of candidates in the exam.

Since past many days, many aspirants are protesting against the alleged Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 Exam paper leak in New Delhi. Protesters are demanding CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak case. he SSC CGL examination was held from February 17 to 21, 2018 for advertised nearly 9,372 vacancies. However, SSC has already cancelled the exam held on February 21, 2018. recruitment commission has announced that exam will be conducted again on March 9, 2018. After the paper leak, screenshots of question paper along with answers also surfaced on social media.

#SSC alleged paper leak matter: BJP State President Manoj Tiwari, along with protesting SSC aspirants, met HM Rajnath Singh. After the meeting Tiwari said, 'HM heard the students & assured action.' #Delhi pic.twitter.com/KPuiqcLXDS — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

Vyapam scam was an entrance examination, admission and recruitments scam in Madhya Pradesh revealed 5 year back in 2013. The scam involved politicians, administrative officials and various corporate houses systematically managed fraud peoles to write papaers, manipulate hall seating examination arrangements and suppy forged answer sheets by bribing officials.

