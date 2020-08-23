As part of the state wide program launched by TPCC, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan raised demand for filing criminal cases on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for demolition of Nalla Pochamma temple and masjids at Secretariat.

Dasoju Sravan along with Hyderabad Congress Committee chief Anjan Kumar Yadav, Nampally Congress in-charge Feroz Khan and others met Hyderabad Collector Shweta Mohanty and presented memorandum addressing Governor Tamilisai Soudarajan, demanding filing of criminal case on CM KCR and CS Somesh Kumar . The Congress delegation also stressed on the need for reconstruction of demolished religious structures at the same place.

“Telangana Chief Minister KCR has been acting completely irresponsibly and not even respecting the religious sentiments and places of worship. Criminal case should be filed on CM who is directly responsible for the demolition of Nalla Pochamma temple and two masjids. These places of worship, which have religious and historical significance, were demolished as part of Secretariat demolition, without considering the repercussions. As per the Indian Law, Action should be taken on anyone who hurts religious sentiments, disobeys the constitution and CM KCR is no exception to it,” said AICC National spokesman Dasoju Sravan, speaking to the media after meeting the Hyderabad Collector.

Dasoju Sravan also demanded for booking criminal cases even on CS Somesh Kumar, for working hand in glove with KCR. Government demolished these religious structures in the middle of night, to keep everyone in dark and now using police to suppress those who are protesting against this draconian act. CS Somesh Kumar as a civil servant, instead of prevailing upon CM, is acting subservient to KCR and perpetuating the misdeeds. Even Somesh Kumar should be slapped with a criminal case,” fired Dasoju Sravan, speaking further on the occasion.

Dasoju Sravan expressed displeasure that though Congress activists across Telangana approached police to file cases against KCR for demolitions, police are not even filing FIRs.

According to historians, all the three religious structures demolished by the TRS government have historic significance. Masjid-e-Hashmi located at erstwhile D Block of Secretariat was built by the Nizams in 1889. Masjid Dafaatir-e-Muatamad was built during Congress rule in the past. Coming to Nalla Pochamma temple, this Hindu religious structure shot to fame all over the state, during the Telangana movement. This temple is considered auspicious by Telangana activists.

Dasoju Sravan came down heavily on CM KCR for razing such historic and sacred places of worship. “According to Places of Worship Act 1991, all religious structures which existed prior to August 15, 1947 should be continued as it is and it is the responsibility of governments to protect them. Anyone who is directly or indirectly responsible for the demolition of religious structures can be jailed up to three years and levied fine. CM KCR and CS Somesh Kumar should be booked even under IPC Section 124 A, as demolition of temple, mosques and hurting religious sentiments amounts to sedition.,” explained Dasoju Sravan.

AICC spokesperson Sravan also pointed towards the contradiction between CM KCR and Advocate General’s statements on religious structures. While KCR said that religious structures were damaged partially as part of Secretariat demolition, AG reported to the High Court they were completely erased.

Highlighting the importance of these religious structures, Dasoju Sravan urged Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan to ensure that they are reconstructed in the same place.