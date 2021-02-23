7 time MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli Mohan Delkar has reportedly committed suicide in Mumbai's Marine Drive area. According to sources a 16-page suicide note written in Gujarati has been recovered.

Born in December 1962 in Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the body of the 58-year-old leader was found at a hotel in South Mumbai and has been sent for a postmortem. Mohan Delkar was earlier in Congress. Congress has demanded probe in MP Mohan Delkar's death accusing BJP.

Several reactions have come from politicians and all corners of the country. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condoled his death and said that the news of Delkar’s demise is ‘very shocking’. The leader is survived by his wife and two children. Police have started a probe and investigations are underway.

The official said a suicide note in Gujarati was recovered along with the body. The cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy. Delkar had represented Dadra and Nagar Haveli in parliament since 2004. He also served as a member of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and also a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Delkar won the 1989, 1991 and 1996 elections as a Congress candidate and the 1998 election as a BJP candidate. Known as an advocate of tribal rights, Delkar successfully contested the 17th Lok Sabha as an Independent candidate.