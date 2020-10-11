A large number of people are facing hardships because of the stalemate between AP and Telangana bus services. They are compelled to travel up to borders in state buses and catch other state service from there.

Despite interstate buses are plying in many states there has been a stalemate as far as Andhra and Telangana is concerned. The State RTC stopped running buses after Covid our team. AICC secretary Gidugu Rudra Raju has written a letter to seek intervention to resolve the stalemate between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State Transport Corporations (RTCs) in operating buses between our two states.

Almost after 6 months, various State RTCs are operating buses between States due to relaxations given by Government after the outbreak of Covid 19 Pandemic. But RTC not operating buses between AP and Telangana, as official level talks between RTCs of AP and Telangana not yielded any result and commuters between AP and Telangana are facing a never before hardship.

A large number of people use to travel between AP and Telangana regularly. Now they are facing severe hardship due to non-operation of RTC Buses between these states. They are compelled to travel up to boarders in State Buses and catch other state service from there. As there is no coordination between these RTCs, people are compelled to either wait for hours together to get connecting bus or travel in private buses/ taxies. Private operators are exploiting people by charging exorbitant prices apart from stuffing people into vehicles without following Covid guidelines. The people are losing hard earned money apart from risking their lives during the pandemic season. If RTCs operate buses, the people can travel safely and RTCs can also make money to come out of losses.

As you are aware, in Dussera Seasons, lakhs of people use to travel between AP and Telangana. If the stalemate between AP and Telangana RTC continues, people will face severe hardship. Gidugu Rudra Raju said ‘I request you (both CMs of Andhra and Telangana) kindly intervene in the matter immediately and instruct the RTCs to operate buses between AP and Telangana particularly during this Dussera season temporarily keeping away the non-agreeable issues between both states.’

