The Congress Working Committee meeting in underway after party's election debacle where it managed to secure only 52 seats, 86 with UPA. Amid escalating criticism and questions over party leadership, several state chiefs have also tendered their resignations, while noise around Rahul Gandhi's resignation has surfaced, but party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has denied reports on Rahul Gandhi's resignation.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala denying resignation reports of Congress President Rahul Gandhi in a media interaction said Rahul hasn’t offered to resign yet. The statement has come after the grand old party’s poor show in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. The top leaders of the Congress have met today to reflect on party leadership and its strategies that dented its image as a strong opposition against BJP.

The Congress working committee (CWC) meeting is underway at party headquarters in New Delhi for the first time after May 23, 2019, election debacle. Under the chairmanship of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress leaders will brainstorm why the party failed to win the expected number of seats in the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections despite well-organised efforts.

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, former finance minister P.Chidabaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Siddarmaiah, RPN Singh Motilal Vora, PL Punia, are attending the meeting. The party will devise the future course of action for its survival. Congress top leadership is a fifty-two member body that includes general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and chief minister of all Congress-ruled states. Sources suggest that Congress President Rahul Gandhi is likely to come up with his resignation at the CWC.

Several Congress leaders including Raj Babbar, Niranjan Patnaik and HK Patil tendered their resignation letters to party president Rahul Gandhi after the election debacle. The Congress won only 52 seats while the BJP made an unprecedented mark with 303, its best since inception and best by any party in almost 50 years.

Many Congress leaders expressed their discontent over Rahul’s negative campaign. They blamed the relentless chowkidar chor hai remark and party leadership’s inept approach towards the Pulwama terror attack and the Balakot air strikes in the wake played a major role in shaping public opinion against the Congress. Three state chiefs of the party sent their resignation to Rahul who himself lost on the Amethi seat to BJP’s Smriti Irani.

For all the latest National News News, download NewsX App