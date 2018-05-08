Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in the run-up to the forthcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections addressed two rallies in the state, particularly in Vijayapura and Koppal. During his poll rallies, PM Modi lambasted the Congress party saying that it did not do anything to address the farmers problem. PM Modi also slammed the Congress for not being serious about women security and stalling the triple talaq bill.

PM Modi during his Karnataka poll campaign on Tuesday talked about providing better education in the state and emphasized on the need for good infrastructure and pitched the people to come out in large numbers to vote in the election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while continuing his Karnataka campaign ahead of the forthcoming Assembly Elections on Tuesday addressed two rallies, one in Vijayapura and another in Koppal, and hit out at the Congress party on a number of issues. PM Modi during his public address raked issues like farmers distress, corruption charges on the Congress-led government saying that Congress has done nothing to address the problem of the farmers. “Why is it that farmers of Karnataka face the shortage of water? Congress government, being in ‘sleep mode’, is doing nothing to address their problems. In 5 years, they ruined the farmers of Karnataka.”

“What has the Congress done for the farmers of Karnataka? When the state was hit by drought, their ministers who were handling key portfolios were busy doing politics in Delhi. Apart from hitting out at the Congress over farmers issue, PM Modi talked about providing better education in the state and emphasized on the need for good infrastructure and pitched the people to come out in large numbers to vote in the election.

Continuing lambasting the Congress party, PM Modi said that instead of going between the people, the Congress party is busy finding excuses of their loss in the elections. One of the excuses is going to be the faulty EVMs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also invoked the issue of women security and alleged that it was due to Congress party that triple talaq bill was stalled in the Parliament. “It is the Congress party that did not allow the law on triple talaq to be passed. How can they even talk about women empowerment? Congress has never been serious about the safety of women. Here in Vijayapura, there was a case but what did Congress government do? Nothing. It is the NDA Government that has brought a tough law that will ensure the safety of women,” PM Modi added.

Adding to his statements, PM Modi said, “BJP believes in ‘Rashtra Bhakti’ and serving the society. Our only mantra is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas’. But for the Congress party, only one family means everything.”

