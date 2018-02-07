Hitting back at Congress President Rahul Gandhi's allegations that Rafale deal under the PM Modi led government was a scam, the government on Wednesday in a statement said that unfounded allegations being made regarding '16 Inter-Governmental Agreement to procure 36 Rafale aircraft from France. It wouldn't have merited a response but for the damage being caused by misleading statements, sought to be repeatedly perpetrated on the matter of national security. The government is merely following in letter & spirit confidentiality provisions of bilateral India-France Agreement of 2008 signed by the previous Government.

Following allegations by the Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government that the Rafale deal is a scam after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman denied to disclose the deal details, the government on Wednesday in its reply to the allegations levelled by Congress chief said that it was a better deal in many aspects than the one notionally negotiated by the UPA led government in the centre. The government while hitting back at the opposition said that unfounded allegations being made regarding ’16 Inter-Governmental Agreement to procure 36 Rafale aircraft from France. It wouldn’t have merited a response but for the damage being caused by misleading statements, sought to be repeatedly perpetrated on the matter of national security.

“It ought to be remembered that it was under the tenure of the previous government that the earlier initiative of 2002 to meet the requirement of the Indian Airforce (IAF) for much-needed augmentation of its fighter strength ran aground. Demand that the government disclose details and value of the contract for the Rafale aircraft contracted in 2016 is unrealistic. The approximate acquisition cost of the Rafale aircraft has already been provided to the Parliament. “Provision of exact item-wise cost & other info will reveal, inter alia, details regarding various customizations & weapons systems specially designed to augment effectiveness & lethality of assets, impact our military preparedness & compromise our national security,” the Government of India said in a statement.

Government’s statement further read, “Such details would also come under the ambit of the security agreement signed in 2008. In not revealing item-wise details of the contract, the government is merely following in letter & spirit confidentiality provisions of bilateral India-France Agreement of 2008 signed by the previous government. It may also be noted that contrary to the impression sought, to be created by the Opposition, in the earlier proposal to procure Rafale, which ended in a stalemate, there was no provision for transfer of technology but only to manufacture under license.”

The procurement of 36 #Rafale aircraft through the IGA with France to meet the urgent need of IAF is strictly in accordance with the Defence Procurement Procedure in all aspects including approval of CCS, before entering into the IGA. @nsitharamanhttps://t.co/EuNGzIFqI6 — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) February 7, 2018

The government further said that it was unable to agree on terms for even that in its negotiations with the vendor, resulting in long-drawn exercise under earlier government ultimately turning futile. No Indian Offset Partner for ’16 deal for 36 Rafale Aircraft so far selected by the vendor (DA) bcoz as per guidelines, DA is free to select Indian Offset Partners & provide their details at the time of seeking offset credits, or 1 year prior to discharge of offset obligation.

It ought to be remembered that it was under tenure of previous Govt that the earlier initiative of 2002 to meet requirement of the IAF for much needed augmentation of its fighter strength ran aground: Ministry of Defence — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2018

Congress president Rahul Gandhi while hitting out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Tuesday called the Rafale deal with France a scam. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said, “the Defence Minister says that we will not reveal the amount paid for buying Rafael aircrafts. What does this mean? This only means there is a scam. Modi ji personally went to Paris, he changed the deal. The whole country knows it.”

