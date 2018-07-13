Just a few hours after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slammed the BJP government and claimed that India will become 'Hindu Pakistan' if BJP wins 2019 elections, another senior leader from Congress, Digvijay Singh claimed that BJP is promoting religious extremism.

Slamming the ruling government of the country, Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Friday claimed that extremism leads to terrorism and Modi government is currently promoting religious extremism in the country. While addressing the media, the Congress leader compared Pakistan’s Zia-ul-Haq with the governance of PM Modi and accused the ruling government of spreading religious extremism. Hitting out at PM Modi’s ‘Hindutva’ ideology, Digvijay Singh said that its a dangerous trend. He added that Narendra Modi’s government is using its powers in propagating the extremism.

The following remarks by the Congress leader come to light after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that India will become Hindu Pakistan if BJP is able to repeat its 2014 victory in the upcoming 2019 general elections.

Extremism leads to terrorism. Religious extremism as promoted by Zia-ul-Haq in Pakistan led to spurt in terrorism there. There is religious extremism being promoted by ruling government in India, the so called Hindutva, this is a similar dangerous trend: Digvijaya Singh, Congress pic.twitter.com/igp9894xcF — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2018

Hitting out at Modi-led BJP, Tharoor said that if BJP wins 2019 elections, the current democratic constitution will be brought into ashes as the party will have all the required elements in their hand which are needed to burn the current Constitution and come up with a new one.

After the matter was highlighted, BJP demanded an unconditional apology from the Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Later, Congress cautioned its MP over his Hindu Pakistan remark.

Reacting over BJP’s outrage, Shashi Tharoor said that if BJP and RSS do not belive in the ideology of Hindu Rashtra they should put it on record. he further added that such remarks by the party will surely end in a debate.

While talking to NDTV, Shashi Tharoor said that Modi has asked its leader to read and adopt the teachings of Deen Dayal Upadhya who had also disapproved of the Indian Constitution.

Refusing to apologise over Hindu Pakistan remark, Tharoor added that he just said what RSS and BJP had put on record.

