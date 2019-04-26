Congress divided over decision not to field Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Varanasi, say reports: A day after the Congress put an end to speculations over fielding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, the party leaders were seen giving different statements over why the party took the decision. Earlier on Thursday, the Congress announced the name of Ajay Rai to contest against the prime minister in Varanasi.

Congress divided over decision not to field Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Varanasi, say reports: A day after the Congress put an end to speculations over fielding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, the party leaders were seen giving different statements over why the party took the decision. While some party leaders noted that it was Priyanka’s own decision then some were seen claiming it to be Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision.

Congress leader Sam Pitroda argued that it was Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s own decision as the party president had left the decision on her. The leader of Indian Overseas Congress added that Priyanka decided not to contest the elections as she did not want to concentrate on one seat as she had several other responsibilities. He added that Priyanka wanted to focus on the job that she had at hand.

Sam Pitroda, Indian Overseas Congress Chief: It (not contesting from Varanasi) was Priyanka ji's decision, she has other responsibilities. She thought rather than concentrating on one seat she should focus on the job she has at hand. So, that decision was her and she decided it. pic.twitter.com/65hTQurplT — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2019

However, Congress spokesperson Rajeev Shukla said something opposite to it. Addressing a press conference, Shukla said that the decision was taken by the party high command and the Congress president. He said that Priyanka wanted to contest the elections from the very first day and had expressed her desire to fight from Varanasi. He added but the decision was in the hands of the Congress chief.

Earlier on Thursday, the Congress announced the name of Ajay Rai to contest against the prime minister in Varanasi. Rai, a political lightweight, also fought against PM Modi from Varanasi and finished a third with a little over 75,600 votes as Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had taken the second position securing around 2 lakh votes.

Varanasi is scheduled to go to polls in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of the votes will take place on May 23, 2019.

