"Is that bird dropping?" read Congress social media head Divya Spandana's tweet along with a photograph of PM Modi, wearing a white kurta, at the foot of the newly inaugurated statue of Sardar Patel. The Tweet has triggered a major controversy with social media users slamming her for a new low in the political discourse.

Divya Spandana, popularly known by her screen name Ramya, is also an award-winning actor and a former Member of Parliament

Congress social media head Divya Spandana on Thursday triggered a controversy after she posted a photograph of Prime Minister Modi, wearing a white kurta, at the foot of the newly inaugurated statue of Sardar Patel accompanied by a question that read, “Is that bird dropping?”.

The tweet by Congress leader incited a sharp response from Twitter users and BJP members who slammed her for her cryptic tweet. BJP leaders have accused that she compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bird dropping. The saffron party sharply responded by saying that it was the values of the Congress party that were dropping.

In her defence, Divya later tweeted a photograph that showed that her tweet was referring to actual bird droppings. However, later she refused to clarify her tweet or apologise. She said, her views were her’s alone and she doesn’t give two hoots about others’ views. She has tried to distance the tweet from the Congress but Twitter users have gone all out against the party as well.

Many users have termed Divya’s tweet a new low in political discourse, even prominent journalists have taken exception to her tweets.

Congress sources say the party does not approve of this language used by Divya Spandana against the PM. Party should come on record. Once again, language used marks a low level in our politics https://t.co/ZrlRerjETx — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) November 1, 2018

Dear @divyaspandana ji This is unfortunate coming from U. I am Right leaning person who oppose left liberal spectrum. But respects the way you 'turned around' Digital presence of Indias Grand Old Party. Applauds ur energy This was demeaning. Pls consider abt expressing regret https://t.co/6TDyHIxBBY — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) November 1, 2018

You guys just don’t learn that the more you mock and ‘put down’ your own Prime Minister, you only end up lowering yourselves. Nation’s respect for him only rises! — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) November 1, 2018

Congressi's so blinded with arrogance & hatred that they believe only Nehru, Indira, Rajiv, Sonia & Rahul are of any value, all others are "bird droppings"!! Keep exposing yourself @divyaspandana, the people of our great democracy will (yet again) give you a befitting reply!! pic.twitter.com/4jEKGi16Yv — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) November 1, 2018

Worth mentioning is that this is not the first time she has tweeted something that snowballed into a full-blown political controversy. In September, she was in the docks for sedition by Lucknow Police for referring to PM Modi as ‘a thief’ in a tweet.

Divya had tweeted a photoshopped image of PM Modi painting the word ‘chor’ on his wax statue with the hashtag “Chor PM Chup Hai”.

Former actor Divya took charge of the Congress’ social media a year ago to increase the grand old party’s social media presence. However, she has ended triggering many controversies on multiple occasions for her criticism of the BJP and especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

