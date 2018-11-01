Congress social media head Divya Spandana on Thursday triggered a controversy after she posted a photograph of Prime Minister Modi, wearing a white kurta, at the foot of the newly inaugurated statue of Sardar Patel accompanied by a question that read, “Is that bird dropping?”.
The tweet by Congress leader incited a sharp response from Twitter users and BJP members who slammed her for her cryptic tweet. BJP leaders have accused that she compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bird dropping. The saffron party sharply responded by saying that it was the values of the Congress party that were dropping.
In her defence, Divya later tweeted a photograph that showed that her tweet was referring to actual bird droppings. However, later she refused to clarify her tweet or apologise. She said, her views were her’s alone and she doesn’t give two hoots about others’ views. She has tried to distance the tweet from the Congress but Twitter users have gone all out against the party as well.
Many users have termed Divya’s tweet a new low in political discourse, even prominent journalists have taken exception to her tweets.
Worth mentioning is that this is not the first time she has tweeted something that snowballed into a full-blown political controversy. In September, she was in the docks for sedition by Lucknow Police for referring to PM Modi as ‘a thief’ in a tweet.
Divya had tweeted a photoshopped image of PM Modi painting the word ‘chor’ on his wax statue with the hashtag “Chor PM Chup Hai”.
Former actor Divya took charge of the Congress’ social media a year ago to increase the grand old party’s social media presence. However, she has ended triggering many controversies on multiple occasions for her criticism of the BJP and especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
