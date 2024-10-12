Congress Alleges ‘Irregularities’ in Haryana Election, Urges EC Action on EVM Complaints

According to Congress, its candidates from these constituencies have reported various issues, especially concerning the battery levels of EVMs.

In the aftermath of the Haryana Assembly elections, Congress has raised serious concerns about alleged irregularities in the election process, specifically with regard to electronic voting machines (EVMs).

On Friday, the party submitted additional complaints to the Election Commission (EC), intensifying its call for action on what it claims are “irregularities” that affected the election outcome in at least 20 constituencies.

What’s Congress’ concern?

According to Congress, its candidates from these constituencies have reported various issues, especially concerning the battery levels of EVMs. The complaints allege that while some EVMs showed a battery capacity of 99 percent during vote counting, others ranged between 60 and 70 percent, raising questions about consistency and reliability in the machines. This discrepancy, Congress claims, may have had an adverse impact on the election results, particularly in constituencies where the party lost by narrow margins.

In a statement, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing that the complaints point to critical issues that could undermine the integrity of the election process. “In furtherance of the issues raised and the representation submitted to the Election Commission of India on 9th October, we have now submitted an updated memo highlighting serious and glaring irregularities in the election process in 20 assembly constituencies in Haryana,” Ramesh wrote.

The constituencies affected include Narnaul, Karnal, Dabwali, Rewari, Hodal (SC), Kalka, Panipat City, Indri, Badkhal, Faridabad NIT, Nalwa, Rania, Pataudi (SC), Palwal, Ballabhgarh, Barwala, Uchana Kalan, Gharaunda, Kosli, and Badshahpur. Congress leaders, including Pradesh Congress President Udai Bhan, have voiced concern over EVM discrepancies, particularly in seats lost by slim margins.

On Wednesday, Congress representatives met with EC officials, submitting seven initial complaints while indicating that additional complaints from other constituencies would follow. The party’s latest memorandum, submitted to the Chief Election Commissioner, urged prompt action and a comprehensive investigation to address what it termed “unexpected” election results. Despite a decade of BJP rule in the state, Congress was unable to secure a majority, a result it contends may have been influenced by the reported irregularities.

Election Commission’s Stand on EVM Battery Life

Responding to the Congress allegations, Election Commission sources told *The Times of India* that the battery capacity of an EVM does not affect vote counting or the final results. They clarified that EVM batteries are designed to last through the entire counting process and that battery percentage, even if varied, should not impact the machine’s performance or accuracy in recording votes.

Congress Demands Detailed Inquiry

In its plea, Congress requested the Election Commission to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the complaints. The party stressed the need for a transparent and prompt investigation to resolve doubts among candidates and voters about the integrity of the voting process.

“We hope the Election Commission will take serious note of the complaints and issue necessary directives to ensure accountability in the electoral process,” Ramesh said, expressing optimism that the EC would address these concerns.

This is not the first time political parties in India have raised concerns regarding EVM functionality and accuracy, though the EC has consistently upheld EVM reliability and security. Congress’s complaints echo a larger national debate on election transparency and the need for robust checks in the voting system. As the investigation unfolds, it could shape future protocols for handling EVMs and instill greater confidence in the electoral process.

