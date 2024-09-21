Home
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Congress Forms 31-Member Election Committee for Jharkhand, Announces Key Leaders for Manifesto and Campaign Teams

The Congress party has announced a 31-member election committee for Jharkhand, placing state unit chief Keshav Mahto Kamlesh at the helm

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal of the formation of the Pradesh Election Committee, Campaign Committee, and Manifesto Committee of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee. Subsuquently, the Congress party has announced a 31-member election committee for Jharkhand, placing state unit chief Keshav Mahto Kamlesh at the helm as its chairman.

Prominent leaders such as Ajoy Kumar, Subodh Kant Sahai, Sukhdeo Bhagat, Rakesh Thakur, and Kalicharan Munda, along with other influential figures, have been included as members. Additionally, all Congress MLAs and heads of the party’s frontal organizations will also serve on the committee, ensuring comprehensive representation from the state.

Manifesto Committee Appointed, Bandhu Tirkey to Chair

In preparation for the upcoming elections, Congress has also established a 25-member manifesto committee. Bandhu Tirkey has been appointed as chairman of this key committee, which includes several senior leaders. The committee will be responsible for drafting the party’s vision and agenda for Jharkhand, catering to the needs and aspirations of the state’s electorate.

Subodh Kant Sahai to Lead 37-Member Campaign Committee

Former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahai has been named the chairman of a 37-member campaign committee, which will oversee the party’s electoral strategy in Jharkhand. This committee is tasked with organizing and managing the Congress party’s outreach and voter engagement efforts across the state.

Points to important

  • Keshav Mahto Kamlesh to Lead Election Committee
  • Senior Leaders Appointed to Manifesto and Campaign Teams

READ MORE: Modi’s US Visit: Quad Summit, Meeting With Biden, And Indian Diaspora Gathering On The Cards

31-member election committee congress Jharkhand Keshav Mahto Kamlesh at Manifesto Committee

