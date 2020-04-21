Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar has criticised CM Pramod Sawant for declaring the state COVID-19 free. He has said that tests have not been conducted properly and state rushed into declaring the state as COVID-19 free.

Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar has claimed that the state government has not conducted the tests for COVID-19 properly and that it has rushed into declaring the State as COVID-19 free. “The government is ignoring the dangerous aspects by testing just 0.04 per cent of total 16 lakh population of Goa till date. Goa has tested just 825 patients while 2158 patients are under isolation,” said Chodankar.

“Goa CM is also boasting of covering five lakh houses in just three days with 7,000 surveys covering 16 lakh population. Again, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is tweeting and declaring Goa as COVID-19 free. This hurry of the BJP government is a worry for the Goans,” he added. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called Goa a ‘zero coronavirus case’ state after the seventh patient tested negative here on Sunday.

“As of April 3, no new COVID-19 positive case has been reported. The last patient tested negative today. It gives me immense pleasure to announce that as of now, there are no COVID-19 positive patients in the State,” said Chief Minister Sawant while speaking to ANI.

A moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa as the last active #COVID19 case tests negative. Team of doctors and entire support staff deserves applause for their relentless effort. No new positive case in Goa after 3rd April: Dr. Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa pic.twitter.com/BEApw0YC4y — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

In India, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 18,601, including 14759 active cases, 3252 cured/discharged and migrated and 590 deaths. About 1336 new cases and 47 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Maharastra, which has the highest number of cases in India, has reported 4,666 cases and 232 deaths. Delhi has reported about 2081 cases and the toll has reached 47. The third worst affected state in Gujarat with 1939 confirmed cases and 71 deaths.

47 deaths and 1336 new cases reported in last 24 hours. India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 18,601 (including 14759 active cases, 3252 cured/discharged/migrated and 590 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/ZYumpbPvna — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

