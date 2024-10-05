Home
Monday, October 7, 2024
Congress High Command To Decide Next Haryana CM, Reveals Bhupinder Hooda

Amidst exit polls giving clear edge to congress in Haryana assembly election, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed confidence on Saturday that the Congress will form the next state government with a comfortable majority.

Congress High Command To Decide Next Haryana CM, Reveals Bhupinder Hooda

Amidst exit polls giving clear edge to congress in Haryana assembly election, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed confidence on Saturday that the Congress will form the next state government with a comfortable majority.

Speaking after voting concluded for the Haryana Assembly elections, Hooda reaffirmed that the party’s high command would make the final decision on the chief ministerial candidate, based on consultations with elected legislators.

Later, when asked about the exit poll predictions, Hooda said “I’ve maintained that based on our assessment, we are forming the government. The people have decided to bring Congress back to power. There is a clear wave in our favor.”

Further when questioned about  Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala running for CM post, Hooda said that while political aspirations are natural, there is a set process that will be followed.

Meanwhile, Hooda criticized the BJP for not presenting a report on their performance over the past 10 years. He also claimed, that the ruling party failed to showcase achievements, instead focusing their campaign on attacking Congress.

Referring to exit polls, Hooda said, “When people asked for their report card, they changed their chief minister, but the people have already decided to change the government.”

Describing the BJP government as “non-performing,” Hooda accused the administration of increasing corruption and unemployment, while neglecting key sectors such as agriculture, labor, and youth.

Must Read: Haryana Elections 2024: CM Saini, Hooda, Phogat Face Off in Top Battles

