Yesterday, PM Modi along with Union Ministers laid a foundation stone of AJ-203 rifle manufacturing unit in Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary constituency. The Rahul Gandhi-led party had levelled same allegations ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 2017.

The Election Commission in 2014 had announced Lok Sabha polls dates in the first week of March

The Congress party has accused the Election Commission of deliberately delaying the announcement of the formal schedule of upcoming Lok Sabha election to allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conclude its official travel programmes. In a series of tweets, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said it seems that the poll panel was giving the government a long rope to campaign till the last moment using public money. The BJP was using government functions as an excuse for political rallies, flooding TV/radio and print with political advertisements, he further said. In the last few days, the PM Modi has launched a series of developmental projects in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, where he visited today.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated various development projects in Jamnagar. He also inaugurated phase-1 of Ahmedabad Metro along with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Using govt functions as an excuse for political rallies, flooding TV/radio and print with political ads,

It is seems that EC is giving the government a long rope to campaign till the last moment using public money — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) March 4, 2019

Yesterday, PM Modi along with Union Ministers laid a foundation stone for AJ-203 rifle manufacturing unit in Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency. The Rahul Gandhi-led party had levelled same allegations ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 2017.

The Election Commission in 2014 had announced Lok Sabha polls dates in the first week of March. Meanwhile, a team of the poll panel is on a two-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir to assess poll preparedness, in view of the security situation in the state after Pulwama attack that left 49 CRPF personnel and triggered tension between India and Pakistan.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More