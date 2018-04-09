Indian National Congress (INC) leaders Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar were on Monday allegedly asked to leave Rajghat, where the Congress party is staging a protest and hunger strike against the government over atrocities on Dalits. Reports said that Tytler was told by Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken to leave the venue as he was sitting on the spot where Congress president Rahul Gandhi was supposed to sit.

Indian National Congress (INC) leaders Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar were on Monday allegedly asked to leave Rajghat, where the Congress party is staging a protest and hunger strike against the government over atrocities on Dalits. Reports said that Tytler was told by Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken to leave the venue as he was sitting on the spot where Congress president Rahul Gandhi was supposed to sit. Ajay Maken, however, has denied such reports and said that the enclosure at the venue was only meant for certain office-bearers of the party. “No one has asked me to leave. I will come back,” CNN-News 18 quoted Congress leader Tytler as saying.

Sources say JD Tytler & Sajjan Kumar were asked to leave Rajghat, where the Congress party is staging a protest and hunger strike over atrocities on Dalits. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/HDlodke0GJ — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018

