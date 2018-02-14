Congress unhappy over the decision of BJP-led government about the incorporation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the school curriculum.The state has purchased lakhs of books about the Prime Minister the state has deducted the number of books that the state was going to buy on Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr. B R Ambedkar .said, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil opposition leader in the state Assembly during a press conference.He further added the books were purchased in a sum of Rs 50 that was worth to be bought in Rs 20, the total amount of the books was Rs 8.17 crore

Congress is in attack mode over the announcement of purchasing 1.5 lakh books about the incorporation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the school curriculum. Congress alleges it is an agenda to promote BJP ideology among school children. It was their opinion that the government in power should open up about the announcement which they have made and should explain the content of the books and under which category they fall — whether mythological, religious or historical. The state has purchased lakhs of books about the Prime Minister and the state has reduced the number of books that it was going to buy on Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr BR Ambedkar, the opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil confirmed in the state Assembly during a press conference.

He further added that the books were purchased for a sum of Rs 50 each while the price they had to be bought at was for Rs 20 each with the total worth of the books amounting to Rs 8.17 crore. It found that the books were being published in a RSS-linked publishing house, Bhartiya Vichar Sadhane. The government has been accused of being paid an illegitimate amount to publish them and it is believed has benefited with such amount. Radhakrishna also accused the government of including such content which is completely difficult and different for the primary student which they are not used to, the content is such which inculcates a certain ideology among the school going children.

Taking a jibe Patil said if the state government holds its future meeting at Keshav Srushti, an institution of RSS founded in memory of KB Hedgewar near Mumbai, and assembly sessions at Reshim Baug, the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, he would not be surprised. He also opposed the government’s stance to announce funds for historian Babasaheb Purandare’s upcoming epic park project, Shiv Srushti”, in Ambegon Budruk in Pune district.The “Shiv Srushti” should be built after the recommendation of historian and experts many people have accused Purandare of distorting the history of Shivaji Maharaj.